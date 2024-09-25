Open houses to educate public about $150 bond election Share:







Caldwell County

Efforts to begin educating Caldwell County voters about a bond issue that will pay for 22 key projects aimed at improving roads, bridges and low water crossings will begin with a pair of open houses in Lockhart and Luling.

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court has called for a $150 million bond election on the November 2024 ballot to seek voter approval for Proposition A, which will fund projects that aim to improve mobility and safety throughout the county.

Scheduled open houses include:

* Lockhart — Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-noon at Bluebonnet Elementary School (211 S. Mockingbird)

* Luling — Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Edgar B. Davis South Side Clubhouse (1000 S. Magnolia)

Proposition A includes four different types of projects:

* Road construction and repair

* Bridge and low water crossing replacements

* Roadway design

* Transportation plans and corridor studies

If the bonds pass, the cost would be about four cents per $100 valuation, or about $9.67 per month on the average Caldwell County house of $290,000.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins on Monday, Oct. 21.

A website designed to provide more information about the projects is now live. It includes a map that shows where the projects are located and explains the purpose of each project and the work involved. Visit caldwellcountybonds.com for more information.