Ballot taking shape for November election Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County voters will have plenty of choices to make when they head to the polls for the Nov. 3, 2026, general election, with races stretching from the county courthouse to Lockhart City Hall and the Lockhart ISD boardroom.

While several county offices have only one major-party candidate, a handful of races will feature Republican-versus-Democrat matchups. In Lockhart, voters will choose a new mayor and representatives for two City Council districts, while Lockhart ISD voters will also decide three at-large seats on the Board of Trustees.

At the top of the county ballot will be the race for Caldwell County Judge, where Republican Hoppy Haden will face Democrat John G. Castillo. Haden secured the Republican nomination after defeating Ken Schawe in the March primary, while Castillo was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The matchup figures to be one of the county’s most closely watched races heading into November.

Several other countywide offices have only one major-party candidate. Democrat Fred H. Weber is seeking another term as Caldwell County Criminal District Attorney and does not have a Republican opponent. Weber was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Republican Trey Hicks is the lone major-party candidate for Judge of the Caldwell County Court at Law after running unopposed in the Republican primary.

The County Clerk’s race features Democrat Teresa Rodriguez, who was unopposed in her party’s primary and does not have a Republican challenger. On the Republican side, Juanita Allen is the only major-party candidate for District Clerk after running unopposed in the GOP primary.

The race for Caldwell County Treasurer was decided, at least on the Republican side, during the primary. Darla Law defeated Gloria Garcia with 61.31 percent of the vote compared with Garcia’s 38.69 percent. Law currently has no Democratic opponent in November.

Two seats on the Caldwell County Commissioners Court are also on the ballot. In Precinct 2, Republican Rusty Horne was unopposed in the Republican primary and currently has no Democratic challenger.

Precinct 4 voters, however, will have a contested race. Republican Rob Ortiz will face Democratic incumbent Dyral Thomas. Both candidates were unopposed in their respective primaries.

Several Justice of the Peace positions will also be decided. In Precinct 1, Republican Matt Kiely is the lone major-party candidate after running unopposed in the Republican primary. Republican Shanna Conley is also currently unopposed in the race for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.

Precinct 3 will feature another head-to-head contest, with Republican Alma Morales facing Democrat Anita De Leon. Both candidates advanced to November without opposition in their respective party primaries. In Precinct 4, Democrat Yvette M. Mireles is currently the only major-party candidate. Mireles was unopposed in the Democratic primary and does not have a Republican opponent.

Inside the Lockhart city limits, things get considerably busier.

The race for mayor will feature Jeffry Michelson and Angie Gonzales-Sanchez, two familiar names in Lockhart city government. Michelson currently represents District 4 on the City Council, while Gonzales-Sanchez has served as an at-large council member and mayor pro-tem.

The winner will succeed longtime Mayor Lew White, who is not seeking another term.

The open District 3 City Council seat has drawn the largest field of candidates, with Jonathan Gonzales, Jason de la Cruz, Ron Faulstich and Joann Irizarry Hamilton seeking the position.

District 4 will also have a contested race as Mary Beth Nickel and Rebecca Menke seek the council seat being vacated by Michelson as he makes his run for mayor.

Lockhart ISD voters will have another race to follow, with three at-large positions on the seven-member Board of Trustees up for election. The district officially called the Nov. 3 election for all three at-large positions earlier this summer.

The candidates for the three at-large positions are Tom Guyton, Michael Wright, Rebecca Pulliam and Stephaine Carter.

Guyton, Wright and Pulliam currently hold the three at-large positions, with each of their terms scheduled to expire in November. Wright currently serves as board president, while Guyton serves as vice president.

The three incumbents were unopposed when the same positions came up for election in 2022, resulting in that year’s trustee election being canceled. This year, with four candidates seeking three positions, Lockhart ISD voters will have a decision to make.

Unlike the district’s single-member trustee positions, Lockhart ISD’s at-large seats are elected using cumulative voting. Voters receive a number of votes equal to the number of at-large seats being filled and may distribute those votes among one or more candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest vote totals will be elected.

With county offices, a new Lockhart mayor, two City Council seats and three school board positions all in play, the November ballot will give local voters a significant say in who helps guide Caldwell County, the City of Lockhart and Lockhart ISD through the next several years.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and continues through Friday, Oct. 30. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Monday, Oct. 5.