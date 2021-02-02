Barbara O. Garza Share:







Our Heavenly Father called our beloved Barbara O. Garza, 54, home on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Born on July 9, 1966 in Lockhart, Texas, Barbara was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, stepmom, Nana, and most of all, a great friend to many.

She is preceded in death by her father Bennie O’Balle, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 23 years, Luis Garza, Jr. of San Marcos, Texas; mother Paula O. Davis and husband Conrad Davis of Austin; stepmother Terry O’Balle of Austin; brothers Chris O’Balle and wife Deborah of Austin, Jerry O’Balle and wife Susan of Austin, and Bennie O’Balle III of Austin; daughter Ashley Garza and husband Kris; grandchildren Isaac Romo and Kara Castillo; nephews Christopher O’Balle, Jr., Matthew O’Balle, and Mitchell O’Balle; along with extended family and many friends.

Barbara was outgoing and lived life to the fullest in everything she did. Here on Earth, she touched so many lives and has left our hearts full of wonderful memories of her social gatherings, decorations, and of course, dancing on the dance floor.

Services in honor of Barbara Garza will begin on Thursday, February 4, with a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, located at 2001 Ranch Rd 12, including a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Services continue Friday, February 5, at 10 a.m. with a celebration of mass at St. Michael Catholic Church in Uhland, Texas, located at 80 S. Old Spanish Trail, followed by procession to Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery, located at 19106 San Marcos Hwy in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.