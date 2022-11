BBQ World’s Fair draws big crowd Share:







Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest began at noon Saturday in downtown Lockhart with thousands of fans and dozens of vendors blanketing the streets. Here, on Market Street, the lines were long as people waited for their favorite taste of Texas barbecue. Saturday’s World’s Fair will continue until 7 p.m., while Sunday’s ticketed Top 50 Picnic will take place at Lockhart City Park from noon to 4 p.m. Photo by Kyle Mooty