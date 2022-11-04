Pablo Martinez Sr. Share:







Pablo Martinez Sr., 97, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on November 01, 2022. He was born to Yrineo Sr. and Petra R. Martinez.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Julia Martinez, siblings Abran, Gaudalupe Sr., Antonia and Pascula.

He is survived by his son Pablo Martinez Jr.(Annette), daughters Janie Castillo (Edward Sr.); Mary Escobedo (George Sr.); Gloria Rodriguez (Joe Sr); Lupe Guerra (Gilbert) and Frances Martinez, 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Yrineo Martinez Jr. and sisters Josephina Estrada and Lilly Trejo.

Pablo spent his younger years working on various farms and ranches in Caldwell County. He later retired from Nagel Manufacturing Co. in Maxwell, TX. Not one to be idle, during his first years of retirement he decided to work part time on a farm with his brother Lupe. After the loss of his wife, Pablo began spending most of his time at Chisholm Trail BBQ. He loved socializing with the employees and customers. A change in ownership did not stop him from going there, but rather blessed him with new friends. He too was welcomed with open arms. He was truly missed when ill health prevented him from being able to sit in the restaurant. However, Pablo was not going to be denied his barbecue fix, he made sure to have his family members take him through the drive thru to visit his friends and pick up his meals.

Visitation will take place Monday, November 7th at Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX 78644. A viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home

Serving as pallbearers are Edward Castillo Jr.; John Rodriguez; George Escobedo Jr.; Joe Rodriguez Jr.; Jason Paul Martinez; Julius Martinez; William Alicia and Cristian Cruz.