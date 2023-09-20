Benavides surges past Prairie Lea; Indians have homecoming week Share:







LPR staff

Prairie Lea found itself in a scoreless battle and appeared to be heading that way to halftime before an interception and a fumble led to two quick Benavides touchdowns before intermission.

The second half would get uglier for the Indians, who dropped their third straight game, 53-20, to the visiting Badgers.

Prairie Lea will play a very young Buckholts squad on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Field. It will be homecoming at Prairie Lea, which will include a volleyball game against McDade at 3:45 p.m., a middle school football game against Veritas Academy of Austin at 5 p.m., and the varsity game against Bucholts at 7:30 p.m. it will be the first middle school football game of the season in Prairie Lea.

Prairie Lee will crown the school’s king and queen halftime.

Benavides scored one play after intercepting the Indians with 2:30 remaining in the first half, then scored again after another Indians’ turnover to lead 16-0 at the half.

“We were doing real good and had two bad miscues and found ourselves down 16-0 at the half,” Prairie Lea Head Coach Steven Brown said. “I told the guys that we weren’t out of the ballgame yet at the half.

“Benavides was doing a bunch of jaw-jacking and we had some guys lose their cool.”

Lane Fiscus scored three touchdowns for the Indians on seven carries for 80 yards, while Jimmy Soberanes scored a fourth touchdown. He rushed eight times for 65 yards.

Defensively, Brown credited Joe Zapata with a strong game.

For homecoming week, there is something scheduled every day at Prairie Lea. Monday was Western Day. A Community pep rally is set for Thursday.