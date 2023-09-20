Volleyball Lions battle, but fall to ranked Rouse Share:







LISD

Lockhart battled intensely against the states 27th-ranked Rouse Raiders, but despite their spirited effort, the Lions lost in three sets,

8-25, 18-25, and 18-25.

The game showcased Lockhart’s determination and sets the stage for future triumphs, the Lockhart coaches believe.

Senior Jada Edwards contributed 4 kills against the Raiders, as well as 3 blocks, while freshman Peyton Johnson added 3 Aces.

On Friday night, the Lions hosted the Hays Hawks and tried to overcome their own miscommunications but lost in three tough sets with scores of 18-25, 14-25, and 15-25.

This week, Lockhart played at Leander Glenn on Tuesday night, and will visit Kyle Lehman on Friday.