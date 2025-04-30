Big Names to bring Big Flavor to Lockhart Rising Share:







By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor



Above, This is just one view of what visitors can expect to see at the Lockhart Rising event on Saturday, May 10 at Mill Scale Metalworks. Photo By Jay Baltierra

For the second year in a row, the crew at Mill Scale Culinary, Yeti and Miller Lite are gearing up for their Lockhart Rising event to be held on Saturday, May 10. The taste bud tantalizing event will feature some of the best chefs from around the globe, including Michelin-starred pros and Tuffy Stone, a six-time barbecue champ and Hall of Famer.

Matt Johnson, the founder and owner of Mill Scale Metalworks, stated “Lockhart Rising started as a chat among friends who had a shared dream: to put together an event that celebrates Central Texas barbecue, live-fire cooking, and the culture that comes with it. What we’re creating is more than just a food festival; it’s a heartfelt homage to Lockhart, Texas, and the people who make it special.”

Daniel Vaughn from Texas Monthly is the host of this event, which features a diverse lineup of 20 chefs and pitmaster teams hailing from Texas, across the U.S., and Europe.

Attendees can expect not only exceptional cuisine but also a remarkable array of musical performances. The 2025 event will showcase artists such as Shane Smith & The Saints, Ellis Bullard, Ryan Quiet, Jesper Lindell from Sweden, and DJ Giant Hornets from Japan.

The music lineup is as follows: 12:30pm brings DJ Giant Hornets from Japan to the stage, followed by Jesper Lindell at 1:30, Ryan Quiet at 2:30, at 3:45pm Ellis Bullard comes on with

Shane Smith & The Saints at 5 and rounding out the entertainment at 6:30pm Bar Last Call.

The gates will open for everyone at 1:30 PM, but if you secured VIP tickets, you can walk in an hour earlier at 12:30 PM. Once inside, you’ll find a ton of merchandise from different vendors like Turtlebox, Mill Scale Metalworks, Ellis Bullard, and Shane Smith and The Saints, just to name a few. Besides shopping, there are some fun activities lined up, including a fast pitch challenge, bar service from Old Pal, and other attractions. A side note from Mill Scale: no pets allowed, and weapons are a no-go on the grounds.

Food will be available from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm, so don’t forget to grab a culinary wristband at www.millscale.co.

There are various levels of admission tickets and culinary passes available, some with limited quantities. Those levels include: General Admission is $20 per person and gets you access to live music, the retail pop-ups, cash bar. You can purchase a culinary pass separately. The Culinary Pass is $75 includes the general admission as well as full culinary access to all Mill Scale Ambassadors & Friends of the Fire Bites. The Ambassador Pass is $135 and gets you everything from the Culinary Pass offers plus early entry with exclusive access to all Ambassador Bites one hour before general admission gates open and an exclusive Lockhart Rising patch. If you want to experience the whole kit and caboodle then the Commerce Gallery Gold Lounge VIP Pass for $195 is your ticket. You not only get everything from the Ambassador Pass but you get access to the Commerce Gallery Gold Lounge VIP Only Area with stage viewing, private cash bar and private live fire food service and don’t forget the exclusive Lockhart Rising swag. Buy your ticket today and enjoy the tasty dishes before they sell out. Also as a reminder kiddos 11 and under are free. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred to another guest if needed.

The rain or shine fun kicks off at 12:30 pm and commencing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at Mill Scale Metalworks, located at 800 N. Commerce St., Lockhart, TX.

Community Partners and Activations:

Mill Scale Metalworks, Old Pal Bar, Commerce Gallery, Nightbirds Hospitality,

Lockhart Initiative for Tourism, Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD, Countywide Builders, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Commerce Cafe, Kreuz Market, 78644 Podcast, Plum Creek Records, 107.9 KLKT Lockhart Radio

Lockhart Rising Chefs/Teams:

Tuffy Stone / Cool Smoke,Charlie McKenna / Lillie’s Q, Seth Siegel-Gardner / LFG Hospitality, Phillip Moellering / Jerek Lara, Jesse Griffiths / Dai Due, Leonard Botello IV / Truth BBQ, Genevieve Taylor / UK, Mathew Peters / Prélude, John Bates / Interstellar BBQ, Daniel Castillo / Heritage BBQ, Edgar Rico / Nixta Taqueria, Aaron Bludorn / Bludorn, Lamberts / Austin, Commerce Gallery Gold Pass Lounge only, Brendan Yancy & Drew Ahumada / Austin Oyster Co., Mike Reeeber / Roaming Fire Food, Will Andrews / Rolling Bones BBQ, Nathan Lemley & Sarah Heard / Commerce Cafe, Kreuz Market / Lockhart, Levi Goode / Goode Co., Rebecca Masson / Fluff Bake Bar, Ronnie Killen / Killen’s BBQ.