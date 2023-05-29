Billy John Townes, Jr. Share:







Billy John Townes, Jr., age 71 of Dale passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Austin, TX. He was born on December 7, 1951, in Conroe, TX to Billy John Townes, Sr. and Mary Lou Chesser Townes. Billy was a superintendant at HEB Construction for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, dancing and music.

He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Mary Lou Townes and his step-mother Ella Townes. He is survived by his daughters Katherine Barnett and husband Billy; Julie Dorsett and husband Blake, Becky Rix and her husband Bill; sisters Linda Jeffrey and husband Dwight, Beverly Townes and Nancy Woolridge; Grandchildren Shaena Riley, Megan Conkle, Allison Conkle, Jessica Conkle, Tarryn Barnett, Lexie Barnett, Keaton Dorsett, Kloe Dorsett and Kacy Dorsett; two great-granddaughters Emmerlee Conkle, Belle Liegey and Baby L.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, from 6 – 8 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 AM at the McCurdy Chapel with burial to follow in Lytton Springs Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Jeffrey, Blake Dorsett, Keaton Dorsett, Adam Juarez, Steve Seely and John Fuqua.

The Townes family would like to thank the following for the care he received during his illness; Ascesion Seton Speciality Heart Care, Dr. Houssein, Heather, Tara, and staff. We’d also like to thank Adam Juarez and staff at Live Oak Estates.