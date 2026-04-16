Blake Andrew Pardo Obituary Share:







Blake Andrew Pardo

June 3, 2005 – March 31, 2026

Blake Andrew Pardo, age 20, of Lockhart, TX, passed away on March 31, 2026.

Born on June 3, 2005, in Austin, TX, Blake was born to Joe David Pardo and Joy Morris Pardo of Lockhart, Texas, and was a bright light to all who knew him. He was known for his kind heart, infectious & beautiful smile, sense of humor, compassion, and strong work ethic. Blake leaves a lasting impact on friends, family, and everyone he met.

Blake attended Lockhart High School and graduated with the class of 2023. He was currently employed at Tesla Giga Factory in Austin and was a vital team member for the Cyber Truck department. From the time he was a young age, Blake mastered any sport that he played. He enjoyed and excelled at baseball, soccer, basketball, football, cross country, golf and tennis. He found joy in watching his favorite professional/college teams such as Texas Longhorns, UFC Fighting, and his beloved New York Yankees.

Above all, Blake cherished time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, laughter, and for the way he made others feel loved, supported, encouraged, and inspired.

Blake is survived by his parents David Pardo and Joy Pardo, siblings, Joe David (JD) Pardo, Jr. (Maria Castillo), Caitlin Brooke Pardo, paternal grandparents Rudy and Virginia Pardo, maternal grandparents, Martin Briceno and Darlene Morris, Mike and Vickie Morris, paternal great-grandparents Juanita C. (Janie) Mojica, maternal great-grandparents, Agustin and Mary Eva Briceno and Richard G. Morris.

Blake was extremely close to his immediate family including aunts and uncles, Mark and Melissa Mosqueda, Amber Crabill, cousins, Miranda Garcia (husband, Chris), Mark Anthony and Maxsixto Mosqueda, Peyton and Preston Crabill and Christian and Caleb Garcia. His one and only niece, Celina Cantu, had a special place in his heart. Blake was also loved and adored by great-aunts, great-uncles, and a larger group of his extended family.

Blake was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents Juan, Sr. and Odilia Pardo, Martin Mojica, Sr., maternal great-grandparents, Dan W. and Anna Grace Heath, Mary J., Briceno, and Imogene Morris.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 26th beginning at 4pm at Enchanted Ranch, 1300 Skull Rd., San Marcos, TX 78666. All who knew and loved Blake are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

Pallbearers for Blake’s services will be: Blane Mosmeyer, Cade Borchert, Dominic Serna, Jacob Mireles, Jacob Scott, SPC Jeffrey Holstine, Jordan Nino, Josue Alvarez, Joshua Mireles, Julian Falcon, Matthew Nino, Nicholas Sifuentes, Tony Rodriguez, & Ezequiel Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be: SPC Jonathan McMahan, & PFC Cam’ron Morales.

The family asks that memorials, to honor Blakes memory, be delivered to Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX, no later than Friday, April 24th by 4pm. Memorial items will be transported to the celebration of life for viewing.

Though his time here was far too short, Blake’s spirit, love, and light will remain in our hearts forever.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.