Blithe Spirit opens Oct. 7￼

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Socialite and novelist Charles Condomine invites the eccentric clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. His plans go awry when Arcati conjures the ghost of his temperamental first wife, Elvira, who continually attempts to disrupt Charles’ marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost.

The play is by Noel Coward, directed by Andrea Littlefield, and sponsored by Carolyn Bryant, CPA. It will be at Gaslight-Baker Theatre on the following dates:

Oct. 7 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 8 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 9 – 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 15 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 16 – 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 – 8 p.m.

Oct. 22 – 2 p.m.

Oct. 22 – 8 p.m.

Adult — $15
Senior (60+) — $12
Veteran — $12
Students (up to age 24) — $7

Opening-night tickets (April 29) are half price.

