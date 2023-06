Lockhart Softball Camp Share:







The Lockhart Softball Camp is set for June 26-29 with two sessions.

The first session is from 8-9:30 daily for 4th-6th graders, with the second session from 10 a.m.-noon each day. To sign up, the camp is $30 per person — lockhartisd.org/summer-programs-2023.

Campers need to bring water, athletic attire, shoes/cleats, bat and glove.

The camp will take place at the Lockhart High School Lady Lion Softball Field.