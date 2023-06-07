Two from Caldwell County make Angelo State Dean’s List Share:







Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University in San Angelo has announced the students achieving the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

The complete spring 2023 Dean’s List is available at angelo.edu/commencement.

Local students making the Dean’s List include:

Lillian Meier of Lockhart, Natural Resource Management

Callee Nauer of Maxwell, Psychology