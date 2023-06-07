Two from Caldwell County make Angelo State Dean’s List
Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University in San Angelo has announced the students achieving the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The complete spring 2023 Dean’s List is available at angelo.edu/commencement.
Local students making the Dean’s List include:
Lillian Meier of Lockhart, Natural Resource Management
Callee Nauer of Maxwell, Psychology