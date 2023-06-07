Gaslight-Baker Theatre schedule
The Gaslight-Baker Theatre’s remaining 2023 schedule includes two musicals, two classic adaptations, and two contemporary works of speculative theater, one of which is the Texas premiere of a play written by Lockhart native Marisela Treviño Orta.
It also includes the return of The Presley Project and the 24-Hour Play Festival, expanded youth drama and musical education offerings, drama workshops, films, and more.
July 15-Aug. 6
9 to 5 – The Musical
by Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick
Sept. 8-23
Somewhere
by Marisela Treviño Orta
Oct 13 – 28
Frankenstein
by Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel
Nov. 11-12
Tribute to Military Veterans
Variety Show
Dec. 1-23
Elf – The Musical
by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguilen