Gaslight-Baker Theatre schedule

The Gaslight-Baker Theatre’s remaining 2023 schedule includes two musicals, two classic adaptations, and two contemporary works of speculative theater, one of which is the Texas premiere of a play written by Lockhart native Marisela Treviño Orta.

It also includes the return of The Presley Project and the 24-Hour Play Festival, expanded youth drama and musical education offerings, drama workshops, films, and more.

July 15-Aug. 6

9 to 5 – The Musical

by Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick

Sept. 8-23

Somewhere

by Marisela Treviño Orta

Oct 13 – 28

Frankenstein

by Nick Dear, based on Mary Shelley’s novel

Nov. 11-12

Tribute to Military Veterans

Variety Show

Dec. 1-23

Elf – The Musical

by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguilen