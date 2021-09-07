Breaking down the Lost River Film Fest Share:







Special to the LPR

Commencing Thursday, Lockhart plays host to Lost River Film Fest, the 5th annual iteration of a splendidly curated series of new, independent cinema from across the planet –– a celebrated regional festival which until 2021 has been chiefly held in San Marcos.

For four days, the festival features events throughout downtown –– live musical performances, poetry readings, a deejay set and, of course, unique screenings of largely unseen films –– at Gaslight Baker Theatre.

Festival pricing is as follows: $5/screening; $10/day pass; $25/four-day wristband & $35 for access to all events, plus a holographic Lost River sticker & deluxe color-changing cup to refill endless craft beer from AquaBrew in the box office.

The following events are free to attend:

Thursday, 9/9

7 p.m.: Opening Night screening of WAITING FOR GUFFMAN at Gaslight Baker Theatre

On its 25th anniversary, the iconic mockumentary of a not-so-gifted cast of townsfolk actors staging a musical-theatre tribute to their hometown: Blaine, Missouri – which is actually played by the City of Lockhart!

Screening generously underwritten by Chaparral Coffee.

Saturday, 9/11

9 p.m.: Poetry Night at Lockhart Arts & Craft

The literary mag Infrarrealista Review unveils a new edition, while hosting poets Jacinto Cardona (San Anto) and also Juan Palomo (Houston), who 40 years ago helped run La Otra Voz, an underground paper distributed in Lockhart; live music by the incomparable Kiko Villamizar. The event also includes a performance by Sarah & Lilith Tijerina, and is sponsored by Texas State University’s Center for the Study of the Southwest.

SECRET PASSWORD FOR FREE SCREENINGS

By using the password “Everything that happens in Lockhart” at the box office, Post-Register readers will get free admission to these screenings –– all of which filmmakers will attend for in-person Q&A afterward!

Friday, Sept 10

12:30 p.m. – THE DAY AFTER HALLOWEEN

Following a holiday party, two lifelong buddies find a cadaver in their bathtub.

3 p.m. – OH THE HORROR! BLOC

A medley of new short films that dwell in the realm of the spooky, the haunted and the damned.

Saturday, Sept 11

10 a.m. – HIS STRETCH OF TEXAS GROUND

An intrepid small-town sheriff must confront a killer on the loose, whose violence has the town of Arlettesville petrified.

3 p.m. – LA LUCHA SIGUE (THE STRUGGLE GOES ON)

Documentary on the indigenous-led resistance movement in modern Honduras, which confronts violence of multi-billiondollar corporations invading sacred lands.

5 p.m.- LIBERATION SHORTS

Compelling short films that chronicle present-day issues of immigration, criminalization & social justice.

7 p.m. – AT THE READY

Premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2021 and among the best films of the fest, this astonishing documentary reveals how a public school in El Paso pipelines teenagers into employment enforcing laws and the border –– which the youth learn isn’t exactly what they anticipated.

Sunday, Sept 12

10:30 a.m. – LONESTAR SHOWCASE: BEST-OF-THE-FEST SHORT NARRATIVES

A mash-up of Lost River staff’s favorite new short films, stemming from all across Texas.

3 p.m. – LONESTAR SHOWCASE: BEST-OF-THE-FEST SHORT DOCS

Four short films depicting lesser known histories of Texas: Austin musical luminary Jo Carol Pierce of the 1970s; Westside San Antonio folklore of a dapper, diabolic dancer; Emma Tenayuca and the pecan-sheller labor movement of the 1930s; and an hour-long exploration of Dimas Garza, legendary Chicano Soul frontman of The Royal Jesters.

Lost River Film Fest is made possible by the support of Mano Amiga, Tom Copeland, Chaparral Coffee, Texas Film Commission, Little Trouble, Loop N Lil’s, Commerce Gallery, Load Off Fanny’s, Black’s BBQ, Lilly’s Bar & Grill, Topo Chico and Printing Solutions.

More details of the festival’s schedule, and online ticket purchases, at TheLostRiverFilmFest.org.