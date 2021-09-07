David Anthony Navarro Share:







David Anthony Navarro, 57, passed away on September 2nd at home in his hometown of Lockhart, Texas.David was born on June 18th, 1964, in Caldwell County to Andrew and Katy Navarro. He attended and graduated Lockhart High School in ‘82. Right after high school, David went to work at Glastron with his dad, Andrew. In the late 80s, David started his long-time career as an assistant painter at Johnny & Son’s Paint and Body Shop.David is best known for spreading his love of baseball through playing men’s softball and coaching his son Brandon from T-ball to High School. He continued coaching his grandson, Avery Ybarra, and many more over the years with Lockhart Little League. In his free time, he loved taking fishing trips to the coast with his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Rosemary Castillo, and taking care of those he loved.David is survived by his son and daughter in law, Brandon and Madison Navarro of Fort Worth, his wife, Lorena Navarro, stepdaughters, Debra Leos and Tiffany Gutierrez and stepsons, Brian and Branddon Gutierrez of Lockhart. His siblings, John Navarro, Lydia Adams, Jeanna Trejo and husband Bert of Lockhart, nieces and nephews Christopher Head, Josephine Rojas, Maegan Bucur and husband Stefan, and Makayla Adams.David is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Katy Navarro, and younger sister Annie Navarro.Visitation will be held at DeLeon’s Funeral Home in Lockhart with family and friends on Wednesday September 8, 2021, from 12:00pm – 5:30pm. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church (205 W. Pecan St. Lockhart.) Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday September 9, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart with the Reverend Ed Karasek, Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery.Honorary Pallbearers are John Rodriguez, Mario Morua, Adam Tienda, Aaron Tienda, Phil Gomez, Joaquin Mendoza, Branddon Gutierrez, Andres Hernandez, and Avery Ybarra.Following the burial there will be a fellowship meal at the Lions Club Hall (220 Bufkin Ln, Lockhart, TX 78644).