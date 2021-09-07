Oralia L Villanueva Share:







Oralia L Villanueva, 85, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt was called to her eternal resting place on September 4, 2021. She entered this world on January 11, 1936 in Gonzales, TX, born to Manuel and Antonia Lopez. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Ismael S. Villanueva and Daughter Margarita Villanueva, Brothers Gilbert Lopez, Eliazar Lopez, Victor Lopez and Sisters Paula Tobias, and Dolores Reyes.

Visitation will be held at DeLeon Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Espinoza and daughters, Sylvia V Gonzales (Freddy), Erlinda V Garcia (Miguel), Consuelo V Rangel, Alice V. Estrada and sons Ismael Villanueva Jr (Mary Ann), Javier Villanueva. Grandchildren David Lucio (Mary Lou), Pedro Lucio Jr, Andrew Perez (Mary), Anna Serna (Jimmy), Cecelia Casillas (Michael), Albert Gonzales Jr (Evelin), Jacob Molina (Cynthia), Misael Garcia, Miguel Garcia, Jr., Amanda Ramirez (Jesse), Vanessa Villanueva, Joseph Villanueva, Samantha Luna, Rachel Holguin (Jesse).

She is survived by 34 Great grandchildren and 18 Great-Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Albert Gonzales, Jr., Jacob Molina, Joseph Villanueva, Jeremiah Serna, Aaren Casillas, and Zachary Ramirez.