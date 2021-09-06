Johnnie E. Williams Share:







March 26, 1946 – August 28, 2021

Johnnie Earley Williams, 75, of Austin, Texas, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. A graveside service will take place Saturday, September 11 at 10 a.m. at the Alum Creek Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.