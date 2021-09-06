Robert L. Pearson Share:







November 2, 1946 – August 29, 2021

Robert Lavale “Bob” Pearson beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the age of 74.

Bob was born November 2, 1946 to James Alfred and Zelma (Woulard) Pearson. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and dear hunting, and working on his land in Dale, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father Alfred James Pearson, son Robert Lavale “Bobby” Pearson Jr., brother James Alvin Pearson, and nephew James Allen Pearson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Carmen (Cowdrey) Pearson, mother Zelma Pearson, daughter Melissa (Pearson) Alvarez (Manuel), son James “Monty” Pearson (Catherine), grandchildren Scottie (Heather), Chris, Kelly (Paula), Jonathan (Ali), Heaven, Caitlyn, Brenna, great grandchildren Andrew, Kate, and Jonathan, nephew Donnie, and niece Karen.

After owning an electrical company for several years and working for Bluebonnet Electric Coop for over 23 years, Bob retired in 1999. He and his wife Carmen enjoyed a long retirement travelling to various Blue Grass Festivals throughout the country, selling arts and crafts at Sammi Shows, Canton, Covered Bridge Festival, and various small towns throughout Texas. Bob and Carmen also spent four years work-camping in Colorado, Alaska, and North Carolina where they enjoyed seeing the country and meeting new friends. Bob was a long time member of the Lockhart Church of Christ and has been blessed by a loving extended church family.

Memorial Services will be held at the Lockhart Church of Christ, located at 317 S. Blanco Street in Lockhart, Texas on Wednesday, September 15 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.