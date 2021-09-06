Georgann Ellis Pearson Share:







Georgann Ellis Pearson was a kind, sweet, angelic soul that lived in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. She passed away on August 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas.



Georgann is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Christin Pearson and Meri Tyne Pearson. Her grandchildren, Alyssa Nicole Villaneda and Jadan Michael Smith. Her sisters, Patricia Ellis, and Sherry Ellis Rodgers. She is predeceased by her parents, George Latrell Ellis, and Ann Louise Shepard Ellis.



Georgann was born in Casper, Wyoming on June 3, 1955, to Ann Louise Shepard Ellis and George Latrell Ellis. She attended Memorial High School in Houston, Texas where she met lifelong friends. She graduated from Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority House. Georgann received a master’s degree from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Georgann taught at Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas and worked as a counselor and life coach at the Methodist Mission Home for over fifteen years. Her choice in occupation reflected her personality.

Georgann loved the beach; and was an avid lover of coffee. She always treated everyone with kindness and respect. Georgann never overlooked a moment to teach sign language to her family and friends. She had the purest, most loving, sweetest, genuine soul that anyone ever knew. She loved her family and our family dog, Moon, oh so, very much. She was an angel and a light in this world and will be forever dearly loved.



Visitation will be Monday, September 6, 2021, at 7PM. A funeral service will begin at 10AM on Tuesday, September 7th, both at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Jeffrey Cemetery.