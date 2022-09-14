Burn ban lifted, but caution expressed Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Homeland Security and Emergency Management at Caldwell County, asked and received another two weeks for the burn ban to be lifted, noting that while it had not rained for a week and there had been moisture from morning dew, although it has dried rapidly, so people burning needed to be very cautious.

“We have had a few fires lately, mainly from people doing brush fires and not monitoring their fires,” Rangel said, adding that the burned areas were anywhere from two to five acres.

Rangel asked that people should clear a 25-foot radius around their burn area.

In other business:

Although the 130 Environmental Park’s amendment application for extended hours is before the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, several county citizens used the public comment time at the Commissioner’s Court to speak against the amendment. One man called the hours “a major point of contention. Now they want to file a major amendment to their major amendment.”

Another man, speaking against the additional hours, said “They want to throw money at the problem and try to make the problem go away. There is dust and smell out there. Do you support that for a few carrots?”

Yet another man said he owns a family cattle ranch by the landfill that has been around since 1939. He said that anything that had happened at the landfill has been the most discerning thing to have ever happened “out there.”

A woman addressed the court, saying she lived near the landfill and that it takes “days to recover from both the sound and smell coming from the landfill. (Opening at) 5 a.m. (and closing at) 9 p.m. is plenty of time for them.”

David Greene, representing the ownership of the 130 Environmental Park, said that after listening to concerns about the original 24/7 application, we modified it to add just Saturdays and an hour earlier during weekdays. This will give citizens that work during the week to use the “free citizens drop off,” and will give businesses like restaurants and others that need the service for Saturdays. An hour earlier on weekdays will allow dump trucks to unload the first loads and get on the road before heavy traffic and school buses start on their early morning routes.” Local Central Texas Refuse representative Alfonso Sifuentes added that “ Our intent from the beginning has been to be a good neighbor to our host community. We listened to concerns about the original 24/7 application and made the amendment.”

A public hearing was held on the proposed Caldwell County tax rate of 0.5532 per $100 in valuation. It was adopted 5-0 by commissioners and County Judge Hoppy Hayden

Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada addressed the court regarding the $71 million bond LISD is asking for at the Nov. 8 election. He spoke how the district has come through the pandemic in a thriving fashion, raising its average campus score from a 71 to 81 and improving 1.5 years on its math level from 17 percent to 74 percent among students.

“The bond is pretty basic and vanilla,” Estrada said. “It only includes classroom space. We need an elementary number six and an addition to Lockhart High School. The addition at Lockhart High School would be two stories and would add additional room for 500 students.

“We projected 3 percent growth for this school year and we’re already closer to 5 percent growth.”

LISD board member Barbara Sanchez also spoke to the court.

The Los Suenos subdivision by County Line Road will have 11 residential lots on 16 acres. The final plat was unanimously approved by the court.

On Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon, there will be a community cleanup at 1700 FM 2720.