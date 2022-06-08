Running of the Bulls has exceptional turnout Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Braving the heat, runners from all over Central Texas as well as dogs and inanimate objects such as bicycles disguised as bovine took part Saturday in the second annual Running of the Bulls in Lockhart.

A large crowd attended the event, which coincided with Farmers Market on the square. A pair of bands performed for the crowd, many of whom sought shade from the midday sun.

“I’m happy with the turnout,” said Sally Daniel, President of the Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA). “We had such great help from our volunteers, mainly from the Chamber of Commerce board and of course Pegasus School. They were all very helpful.”

There were 59 runners entered in the event, including from as far away as San Antonio and Austin. The bulls chasing the runners tallied 16 and came in all shapes and sizes, including multiple dogs and bicycles with horns to try and give the appearance of real-life bulls.

Event Chair Alex Worthington said there were three times as many spectators as the inaugural event last year.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Worthington said. “I think people were surprised how fun it was. They knew it’d be fun, but this was great. And I’ve already got some ideas to make it even better next year. This thing will be in Lockhart for a long time.”

Proceeds from the event go to downtown placemaking projects, events, and professional development opportunities for LDBA membership and the community.

“We want to provide for our merchants to help them be successful, fund downtown projects and events to help bring projects to the community,” Daniel said. “There were some fun additions this year. It was great seeing the community out having a good time and supporting the event.”

The Bulls costume contest was won by Chicken (the dog) of Kaye Adkins, followed by the decorated bull of Keep Lockhart Beautiful. Third place went to Pride of Caldwell County.

Also given away to raffle winners were three Mill Scale Metal Works burger presses and a gift basket from the Culinary Room.