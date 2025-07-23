Caldwell County Constable secures $25K Safety Grant Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Constable’s Office has successfully secured a nearly $25,000 grant to strengthen local public safety efforts; an achievement hailed as a major step toward a safer and more resilient community.

Constable Paul Easterling led the initiative, leveraging his years of expertise in criminal interdiction and investigations to identify critical tools needed to combat illegal dumping, auto theft, and to assist in the apprehension of wanted criminals.

Working in partnership with the County Grants Administrator, Easterling submitted a comprehensive funding request to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles’ Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority (MVCPA).

Last week, at the MVCPA Conference in Fort Worth, Easterling personally presented the proposal to the committee. His presentation emphasized the county’s pressing needs and the efficiency gains the tools would bring, all while reducing strain on local taxpayer resources.

The MVCPA Committee advanced the application to the full board, which unanimously approved the grant following a thorough review.

“These tools will give our team the edge we need to stay ahead of rising criminal activity and safeguard our neighborhoods,” said Constable Easterling following the announcement. “This grant is a win for every family in Caldwell County.”

The grant will fund state-of-the-art equipment aimed at deterring auto theft, detecting and preventing illegal dumping, and tracking down fugitives more effectively. Implementation is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Local officials and community members praised the Constable’s Office for its forward-thinking approach and commitment to fiscal responsibility.

“This is a perfect example of smart leadership, delivering more protection for our citizens without putting an additional burden on taxpayers,” said a county spokesperson.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and engaged as the new tools are rolled out. Public safety updates will be shared via the Constable’s Office and county communication channels.