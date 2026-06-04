Caldwell County Creatives launches 2026 Art Challenge Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Artists, writers, musicians, photographers, and makers of all kinds are invited to participate in the Caldwell County Creatives Art Challenge 2026, a community-wide creative initiative designed to inspire artistic growth, encourage collaboration, and celebrate creativity in all its forms.

Unlike a traditional competition, the Art Challenge is not a contest. Organizers emphasize that the event is intended as an opportunity for participants to stretch their creative abilities, explore new ideas, and connect with others who share a passion for the arts.

The challenge is open to everyone regardless of artistic medium or place of residence. While hosted by Caldwell County Creatives, participation is not limited to Caldwell County residents. Creatives from surrounding communities and beyond are encouraged to join.

Participants are invited to create a single work of art inspired by one or more of this year’s challenge prompts:

• Intersection

•Tell Me a Story

•Texture

Organizers encourage artists to interpret the prompts in whatever way best suits their chosen medium. Entries may include paintings, sculptures, photography, fiber arts, woodworking, music, poetry, short stories, mixed media works, and more.

“All artists and genres are welcome,” organizers said. “Whether you write a song, create a photograph, stitch a quilt, carve wood, sculpt clay, or paint on canvas, the challenge is about expressing your creativity through a single piece of art.”

Recognizing that some artists work in mediums that require extensive preparation or may learn about the challenge later in the year, organizers have included an alternative option. Participants may choose to bring a previously completed work that they are especially proud of rather than creating a new piece.

Challenge participants will gather on June 28 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart to share their artwork and meet fellow creatives. The event is expected to provide opportunities for artists to discuss their work, exchange ideas, and build connections within the local arts community.

During July, library staff will exhibit displayable artwork submitted through the challenge unless artists choose to opt out of the exhibition.

The challenge will culminate on August 7, during Lockhart’s First Friday celebration, with the Caldwell County Creatives Art Show & Sale. Proceeds from artwork sold during the event will benefit the Friends of Dr. Eugene Clark Library, supporting programs and services offered through the historic community institution. Additional details regarding the show and sale will be announced in the coming weeks.

Organizers encourage participants to share information about the challenge with friends, family members, and fellow creatives, as well as through social media channels. Their goal is to bring together artists of all experience levels while showcasing the diverse creative talent.