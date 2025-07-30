Caldwell County Creatives to host annual art challenge Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Art, music, and community spirit will converge once again at the historic Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Friday, August 1, as the Caldwell County Creatives (CCC) celebrate their Third Annual Art Challenge with an Art Show and Sale from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with all proceeds benefitting the Friends of Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

This year’s show features a wide variety of artwork inspired by four creative prompts: “Portrait of a Stranger,” “Invisible People,” “Connection,” and “Caldwell County.” Prints will be available for purchase, $20 for sizes up to 8×10 and $40 for larger prints, and the event will also include a silent auction for original, non-print art pieces such as wood pyrography and paintings.

A local musical group, Four-string Animals, will provide live entertainment throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to leave tips for the band, which will also go directly to the library’s support fund.

A Creative Tradition

Rooted in Friendship

The CCC Art Challenge began in 2023 with an unexpected muse: a discarded clock. When Sandy Dozier found a clock his wife Cheryl had thrown away, he saw its photographic potential. He invited fellow photographers to borrow the clock for one week and create original images, with just one rule: don’t break the clock.

That first challenge, known simply as The Clock Project, brought together a small group of artists who met for dinner and shared their pieces. What started as a lighthearted challenge quickly evolved into a tight-knit creative collective. Over time, CCC has expanded to include artists of all disciplines from Caldwell County and the surrounding region.

In 2024, CCC introduced the use of creative prompts rather than physical objects. The themes, “Juxtaposition,” “Self-Portrait,” and “Movement”, opened the door for more artists to participate, from painters and sculptors to mixed-media creators. The library hosted that year’s exhibit and art sale, which drew more than 300 attendees, all in support of local art and literacy.

Continuing the Tradition in 2025

The 2025 exhibit opened on June 29, with artists showcasing their responses to the four new prompts. The pieces will remain on display at the library through the art sale on August 1. This year marks the first time CCC will feature a silent auction, offering a chance to take home one-of-a-kind, handcrafted pieces while further supporting the community.

“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition,” said CCC co-founder Sandy Dozier. “Every year the art, the participation, and the community support grow. It’s inspiring to see how a simple idea has evolved into something that brings people together.”

For more information about Caldwell County Creatives or the upcoming Art Show and Sale, visit the Dr. Eugene Clark Library or follow CCC on social media. Come for the art, stay for the music, and support your local library and artists in the heart of Lockhart.