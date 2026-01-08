Caldwell County Deputy Constable killed in North Austin shooting; suspect arrested Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable was fatally shot early Sunday morning while working an off-duty security assignment at an Austin establishment, authorities confirmed.

The deputy has been identified as Aaron Armstrong, who had served with the Caldwell County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 since October 2024.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane, at Club Rodeo, according to the Austin Police Department. Officers responded to a call at approximately 2:10 a.m. and found the deputy in a parking lot suffering from traumatic injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the deputy died after being transported to a hospital.

APD detectives used Armstrong’s body camera footage to understand what happened early Sunday morning at the nightclub. APD said the incident started as Armstrong was helping remove Vences from the club following an altercation with security around 1:59 a.m.

As Armstrong tried to calm the situation, Vences pushed the deputy and ran to the parking lot, according to police. At that time, APD said Armstrong identified himself as police and told the man he was going to be arrested.

According to APD, about 10 minutes later, Armstrong saw Vences among a group of people in the parking lot. Armstrong went up to the group and asked if they were leaving. Police said a man screamed at Armstrong. The deputy constable then attempted to arrest Vences. Armstrong was then shot. Police said Armstrong then took cover and returned fire before falling unconscious.

After being arrested, Vences was interviewed by detectives, where he admitted being involved in the shooting, APD said.

An additional person was arrested in connection with the incident after police said he drove over Armstrong while leaving the scene. Ronaldo E. Colindres-Simon, 22, was charged with assault on a peace officer. Sgt. Steve Ou of the constable’s office said the department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

“It’s a very hard day, and we are all absolutely heartbroken over the loss of our deputy Aaron Armstrong,” Ou said. “We would like to thank our fellow law enforcement partners and public safety partners, the Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and Dell Seton Medical Center, who did everything they could to try and save his life. We would also like to thank the Austin Police Department for their efforts in the quick apprehension of the subject.”

Investigators initially believed the deputy had been shot by an unknown suspect. Later Sunday afternoon, authorities announced an arrest had been made.

Police identified the suspect as Thomas Vences, age 38. He was taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force, with assistance from Austin Police air support, K-9 units, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities confirmed Vences is facing six charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.

According to court records, Vences has previously faced 33 criminal cases in Travis County, nine felony cases and 24 misdemeanor cases, since 2005.

APD said Vences was arrested Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on an unrelated felony warrant. Police said he has multiple prior convictions, including assault of a family member and multiple drug possession convictions.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not released additional details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, he is in custody at the Travis County jail since being charged with capital murder.