Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden gives input to local budget issue







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Last week the Lockhart Post-Register discussed the Caldwell County Sheriff Office’s various issues with an emphasis on lack of patrol officers. Sheriff Lane previously stated that his office is understaffed due to the salary that is offered in that position. “We are not competitive with our pay and cannot attain and/or retain officers due to the fact they can go to different departments and receive a higher pay and better benefits,” commented Lane.

At last week’s Commissioners Court, the first of the County Budget Workshops were conducted. The Sheriff’s proposed budget was presented and requested $965,932 to raise the salaries of all employees in the CCSO’s office and in the Jail Division. Lane believes this will allow for better retention amongst the CCSO. It would also give the possibility for the implementation of a Step and Grade pay scale where employees are compensated for their years of service. Currently a one-year patrol officer makes the same salary as a 10-year veteran. This is something that could also be attributed to the lack of retention of officers.

In the proposed budget, Lane states that the CCSO deputies are paid $5,000-10,000 less than neighboring departments despite a larger coverage area and a higher call volume.

Lane also cited that several senior staff with 20-30+ years of service are paid $15,000-30,000 less than their Lockhart PD equivalents making the choice easier to leave CCSO.

He also explained, deputies and staff are performing difficult, often dangerous work while watching neighboring agencies offer better pay for similar responsibilities attributing to the retention issue.

During the budget workshop meeting, Judge Hoppy Haden and Commissioners, Rusty Horne, Ed Theriot and Daryl Thomas discussed the proposed budget. Commissioner B.J. Westmoreland was not in attendance. The consensus was that the proposed budget could not be met but could be partially funded with a proposed amount of $524,000. They also suggested that pairing that with $350,000 from the Senate Bill 22 money could be used to compensate for the difference. The issue though is the SB 22 money is already paying for various equipment, certification pay and salaries in the CCSO department. Therefore, the bridging of that gap isn’t able to be met easily.

But keep in mind that the $524,000 isn’t set in stone until the budget is adopted and then funded in October 2025. “The option of not funding the budget is still possible if someone (Commissioners) changes their minds,” Haden stated.

Last week in a conversation with Judge Haden, he stated, “The $524,000 alone could allow for an increase of $10,000 for 13 patrol officers leaving $394,000 to be disbursed as Lane sees fit.” Although the CCSO budget is calling for a total of 16 patrol officers, Haden stated he is basing his numbers on 13 patrol officers to do the job. This leaves $394,000 plus whatever is left from SB 22 money for Lane to implement the Step and Grade pay scale while giving a raise, of some sort, to the other 82 employees that are also affected.

Will there be enough to go around and be effective? That is something Lane will have to decide. Haden said, “We are basically giving him a pot of money to spend as he sees fit. This could be towards a large raise for patrol to solve the shortage with the remainder being divided as he wants.”

The safety of the citizens of Caldwell County is impacted by this staffing issue. One that needs to be resolved and the sooner the better.

According to Haden, this problem can be solved tomorrow by contracting officers at other various agencies. But that comes at a large price tag.

Currently patrol officers make an estimated $61,779 a year plus, according to Haden, a benefits package valued at 40% bringing their total pay to approximately $86,490 or $41.58 an hour. If CCSO were to contract with other agencies they would be paying $44.55 an hour. Haden explained the county does not pay benefits on those contracted positions however. This move would mean contracted officers are making more than the fully employed members of CCSO. Almost $3 more an hour for someone who could possibly have no loyalty to the department or the citizens of Caldwell County. It also opens to question burnout for that employee as they would be working their days off from other agencies.

Lane is also calling for a 47% raise for himself. While the increase may seem steep on paper, it would be very similar to what the Uhland and Lockhart Police Chiefs are paid at over $130,000 each. Those municipalities serve a much smaller population, area and supervise a smaller staff than Lane.

To compare apples to apples, Haden cited the 2024 Texas Association of Counties listing of sheriff’s salaries, benefits, etc. Caldwell County falls in the 50,000-99,000 estimated population category. The pay range for the sheriff begins at roughly $66,830 with a salary supplement of $9,317 and a furnished vehicle. Others in this category top out at $160,000 with additional supplements, stipends or furnished vehicles. Lane’s current salary is $93,000 with a furnished vehicle. This finds him with 16 sheriffs making more and 13 making less and 13 of those adding more supplements, such as car allowance, travel stipend, etc. added to those salaries.

“Look at Atascosa County,” Haden stated. “You will see they are a real good comparison to us in size and budget.” Comparing that number the sheriff there makes $100,000 with another $19,200 in supplements but no vehicle is furnished. Lane stated previously he didn’t care if he only made $1 more than his chief deputy, he would be happy as long as his staff was taken care of.

Last year Haden stated the CCSO left approximately $650,000 in unused budget monies. Something Lane agreed with noting that he didn’t have the positions filled with those salaries, so it was not used. Haden rebutted that those unused funds could have been given as a stipend to CCSO employees instead. In speaking with Lane on Tuesday, he stated he was not aware it could be used for that. “If I knew it could be used for stipends than I would have used it for that with no hesitation.”

Caldwell County has approximately $24 million in their Rainy Day Fund comprised of revenues that are generated from grants and collected tax dollars. Out of that $24 million, $14 million is earmarked to be spent this year for the ongoing Evacuation Center project in Luling. That leaves $10 million that can be disbursed. Haden stated, “That money is something we need to save for disaster relief.” Haden gave the example of flood damage and how would the county pay for the bridges, cleanup, etc. from that destruction if we didn’t have that money set aside for the use on a “rainy day.”

To that comment some say that it is “raining” now. Meaning that the need for the ability to fill positions to keep Caldwell County citizens safe is just as important. But instead, the quick option is to fill it with possibly overworked, temporary staff. Why not fill it with those who have a sense of loyalty and can stay and want to stay with the county?

The option to fill with contracted employees may be a band-aid on the wound but what about long term? Is it more fiscally responsible to cough up the other $441,932 to meet the budget request and fill with career employees? This is something Haden and the Commissioners are left to decide. Furthermore, it also has Lane wondering where and who will or will not get a raise in the next fiscal year.