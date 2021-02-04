Caldwell County Jail reports 23 cases of COVID Share:







By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported 23 cases of COVID at the jail facility on Feb. 3, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify if that number was just inmates or staff and inmates.

“Despite enhanced disinfecting procedures and screenings we have experienced an increase in cases,” Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane said in the release. “The inmates who have tested positive for the virus will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by medical staff.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they are offering rapid screenings for inmates and staff. Trained medical staff are on hand to provide continued screening and treatment of those entering and exiting the facility.

To avoid any additional potential for exposure the jail is currently refusing to book low-level, non-violent warrants until further notice, according to the release. LPR asked for the current inmate population, but that number was not provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview with LP in mid-January Sheriff Lane discussed COIVD procedures and said they have been working to keep the jail population low through the pandemic. At that time he said there were roughly 130-140 inmates at the 301-bed facility.