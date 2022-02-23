Caldwell County Polling Sites Share:







EARLY VOTING: February 14-25

(Some dates for locations have already expired)

EARLY VOTING / Votación Anticipada

Polling Location / Sitio de Votación Address / Dirección Room / Sala

Scott Annex 1403 Blackjack St Lockhart, 78644 Conference Room Sala de conferencias

Luling Civic Center 300 E. Austin Luling, 78648 Election Room Sala de Elecciones

Three Rivers Community Church 103 Main St Martindale, 78655 Fellowship Hall Salón de la Comunidad

Special Forms of Early Voting and Ballot by Mail only: (Formas Especiales de Votación Adelantad, y Boleta por Correo solamente:) Election Central – Scott Annex 1403 Blackjack St Lockhart, 78644 Conference Room Sala de conferencias

Days / Dias Dates / Fechas Hours / Horas

Thursday – Friday February 24-February 25 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

EARLY VOTING: POP-UP Locations

Votación Anticipada: Emergentes Ubicaciones

Polling Location Address / Dirección Dates / Fechas

American Legion Post 41 1501 N Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 February 22nd & 23rd 8am-6pm

Lytton Springs Baptist 8511 FM 1854, Dale, TX 78616 February 24th & 25th 8am-6pm

ELECTION DAY: March 1st, 2022

Polling Location / Sitio de Votación Address / Dirección

First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center Precinct – 100, 101, 103 200 S Blanco St Lockhart, TX 78644

VFW Post 8927 Hall Precinct – 102, 104 7007 S US HWY 183, Lockhart, TX 78644

McMahan Women’s Community CTR Precinct – 204, 205 6022 FM 713, McMahan, TX 78616

Luling Civic Center Precinct – 203, 206 300 E. Austin, Luling, TX 78648

Uhland Community Center Precinct – 303 15 N. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, TX 78640

Fentress Community Church Hall Precinct – 305 Hwy 20/Barber St, Fentress, TX 78622

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall – @ Parish Hall Precinct – 108, 402 205 W. Pecan, Lockhart, TX 78644

Three Rivers Community Church Precinct – 301, 300 103 Main St., Martindale, TX 78655

Maxwell Social Club Precinct – 302 180 Fourth St., Maxwell, TX 78656

Lytton Springs Baptist Church Precinct – 306, 404 8511 FM 1854, Dale, TX 78616

St. Mark’s Methodist Church Precinct – 401 602 E. Live Oak, Lockhart, TX 78644

Southside Club House Precinct – 201, 202 1305 Magnolia, Luling, TX 78648

Dale Community Center Precinct – 405, 400 100 Civic Dr, Dale, TX 78616

Lockhart Evening Lions Club Precinct – 111 2200 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart, TX 78644