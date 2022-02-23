Caldwell County Polling Sites
EARLY VOTING: February 14-25
(Some dates for locations have already expired)
EARLY VOTING / Votación Anticipada
Polling Location / Sitio de Votación Address / Dirección Room / Sala
Scott Annex 1403 Blackjack St Lockhart, 78644 Conference Room Sala de conferencias
Luling Civic Center 300 E. Austin Luling, 78648 Election Room Sala de Elecciones
Three Rivers Community Church 103 Main St Martindale, 78655 Fellowship Hall Salón de la Comunidad
Special Forms of Early Voting and Ballot by Mail only: (Formas Especiales de Votación Adelantad, y Boleta por Correo solamente:) Election Central – Scott Annex 1403 Blackjack St Lockhart, 78644 Conference Room Sala de conferencias
Days / Dias Dates / Fechas Hours / Horas
Thursday – Friday February 24-February 25 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
EARLY VOTING: POP-UP Locations
Votación Anticipada: Emergentes Ubicaciones
Polling Location Address / Dirección Dates / Fechas
American Legion Post 41 1501 N Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 February 22nd & 23rd 8am-6pm
Lytton Springs Baptist 8511 FM 1854, Dale, TX 78616 February 24th & 25th 8am-6pm
ELECTION DAY: March 1st, 2022
Polling Location / Sitio de Votación Address / Dirección
First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center Precinct – 100, 101, 103 200 S Blanco St Lockhart, TX 78644
VFW Post 8927 Hall Precinct – 102, 104 7007 S US HWY 183, Lockhart, TX 78644
McMahan Women’s Community CTR Precinct – 204, 205 6022 FM 713, McMahan, TX 78616
Luling Civic Center Precinct – 203, 206 300 E. Austin, Luling, TX 78648
Uhland Community Center Precinct – 303 15 N. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, TX 78640
Fentress Community Church Hall Precinct – 305 Hwy 20/Barber St, Fentress, TX 78622
St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall – @ Parish Hall Precinct – 108, 402 205 W. Pecan, Lockhart, TX 78644
Three Rivers Community Church Precinct – 301, 300 103 Main St., Martindale, TX 78655
Maxwell Social Club Precinct – 302 180 Fourth St., Maxwell, TX 78656
Lytton Springs Baptist Church Precinct – 306, 404 8511 FM 1854, Dale, TX 78616
St. Mark’s Methodist Church Precinct – 401 602 E. Live Oak, Lockhart, TX 78644
Southside Club House Precinct – 201, 202 1305 Magnolia, Luling, TX 78648
Dale Community Center Precinct – 405, 400 100 Civic Dr, Dale, TX 78616
Lockhart Evening Lions Club Precinct – 111 2200 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart, TX 78644