Caldwell County Veterans Resource Fair set for October 9 Share:









Above, Caldwell County Veteran Services Officer Sara Love announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 that the Caldwell County Vets First grant available through the Texas Veterans Commission had received funding for the second consecutive year, presenting a $100,000 check at that day’s regular meeting. The grant provides assistance to veterans and their families with various financial burdens, including past due utilities, rent, vehicle and mortgage payments as well as groceries, gas, and car repairs. Commissioners voted to accept the grant. Pictured, from left, are Grants Administrator Amber Quinley, Commissioner B.J. Westmoreland, Commissioner Rusty Horne, VSO Sara Love, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Commissioner Ed Theriot and Commissioner Dyral Thomas. Photo provided.

Caldwell County Veteran Services is hosting a fair in October to spread awareness about resources available to veterans, their families and their caregivers.

The Caldwell County Veterans Resource Fair is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Avenue in Luling. It will host more than 25 vendors ranging from non-profits to VA Healthcare from the Austin Clinic.

“We encourage all veterans, their families and caregivers living in Caldwell County and surrounding areas to come out and communicate directly with representatives of multiple agencies who are eager to provide resources to those who served,” Veteran Services Officer Sara Love said.

Attendees will get an opportunity to hear more about the Caldwell County Vets First Grant supported by the Texas Veterans Commission, which offers financial support for hardships such as past due utility payments, rent, mortgages, grocery assistance, gas, car payments and car repairs. The program is made available through the Caldwell County Veteran Services Office and has renewed for the second year.

Other featured resources will include: Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, VHA Caregiver Support, VHA Women’s Clinic, Caldwell County Homeless Coalition, Military Veteran Peer Network, 211 United Way Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Veteran Services Office serves the county’s veterans and their eligible dependents. The office provides direct services that include assisting with VA claims, educational benefits, and supporting veterans, their dependents, and survivors.

The office located at 1403 Blackjack Street is open by appointment Monday through Friday. County residents and employees can schedule appointments by calling 512-398-6492 or emailing Veteran Services Officer Sara Love at sara.love@co.caldwell.tx.us.