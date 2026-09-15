Elnora (Nora) V. Rodriquez Share:







August 21, 1965-September 10, 2026

Nora was born on August 21, 1965, in Bay City, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend who brought warmth, laughter, and love to everyone around her.

Nora grew up in Lockhart, Texas, where she made many cherished memories. She enjoyed exploring the streets of Blanco with her dear friend Sissy, attending the Watermelon Festival each summer, and taking walks around the square. She also loved going for cruises around town, savoring the simple moments and taking in the sights.

Above all, Nora treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy, and the memories she created with them will be cherished forever.

Nora is survived by her beloved children: Jose Torres, Veronica Torres, Diana Torres, Pedro Ramirez, Jose Luis Ramos, Juanita Franco.

She is also survived by her brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends, who will continue to carry her memory in their hearts.

Visitation will be held at DeLeon Funeral Home on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.