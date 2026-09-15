Ezekiel “Zeke” Sanchez Share:







December 14, 1938-September 6, 2026

Ezekiel “Zeke” Sánchez, born December 14, 1938, in Lockhart, Texas, entered eternal rest in Heaven on September 6, 2026.

He resided in San Marcos, Texas at the time and was 87 years old when he died. Ezekiel grew up in Lockhart, Texas where he eventually established roots in Austin, Texas.

Ezekiel was a faithful, passionate, and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather, uncle, father-in-law, and friend. Ezekiel loved to whistle, tell stories and jokes, give life lessons, and had an infectious laugh.

He loved to cruise around and wave to neighbors, listen to music and dance with his wife in the kitchen, had a heart of justice, and was ready to lend guidance to navigate the future as he experienced life. He was quick to give everyone a nickname, loved his family, our mama Mary’s Mexican cooking, Lockhart sausage, Dr. Pepper, and Dan’s Hamburgers.

Ezekiel Sánchez married María C. Mendoza on December 2, 1967. They settled in Austin, Texas, and raised their children. He was devoted to his Catholic faith since his childhood as he served as an altar boy at St. Mary of the Visitation and prayed the Rosary and his nightly prayers. Ezekiel retired from 30 years of civil service including his last role as Computer Programmer from the Veterans Administration. When he was younger he served in the Army National Guard of Texas and throughout his adult life he was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post in Austin, Texas. After retirement, as a life-long learner, Ezekiel continued pursuing his interests and working with people through Primerica and Castillo Realty.

Family members include his wife, María “Mary” Sánchez, brothers and sisters: Gabriel Sánchez, Margaret Sánchez, Dr. Barbara Sánchez, Robert Sánchez, and Catherine Sánchez; and children Yvette Sánchez-Ramirez (Bernardo), Mario Sánchez (Rochelle), Leticia Sendejo (Eduardo), Ricardo Sánchez (Carmen-Elena); 7 grandchildren and their spouses; 6 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Esiquel G. Sánchez Sr. and Brijida Sánchez.

A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Ramiro Tarazona as celebrant.The family will receive family and friends following the Funeral Mass from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Special thank you to all the family and friends far and wide for prayers, love, support, and their care for our father. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and certified nursing assistants who accompanied our father through his journey with hospice and memory care with Buda Oaks, Suncrest, and Compassus Hospice. Thank you to DeLeon Funeral and the St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic community.