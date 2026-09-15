Carmen Castaneda Share:







April 13, 1945-September 9, 2026

Carmen Castaneda, 81, of Lockhart, Texas passed away peacefully on September 9, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Carmen was born on April 13, 1945, in La Piedad Michoacan, Mexico to Alfonso and Luz Cejas. She grew up and married her first husband, Juan Bravo. They raised three children: Frank, Lupita and Armando. Later in life, she met and married Roberto Castaneda and had three sons: Ernest, Carlos and Robert.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mercedes Gomez and brother Jose Padilla, children Frank, Lupita and Armando Bravo; Carlos Castaneda; husbands, Juan Bravo and Roberto Castaneda. She is survived by her sons Ernest and Robert Castaneda, brothers, Salvador and Rafael Padilla, 21 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2026, from 5-8pm at McCurdy Funeral Home, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2026, at 10am. Burial will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.