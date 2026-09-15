Joyce Hagedorn Share:







October 28, 1933-September 5, 2026

Joyce Jean Hoffman Boggan Hagedorn passed away September 5, 2026, in San Marcos, Texas.

Joyce was born October 28, 1933, in a hillside farmhouse overlooking the tiny Caldwell County community of Maxwell, Texas. She and her older brother, Malcolm, grew up on that farm with their parents, Emil and Ella Hoffman. Joyce attended early grade school in Maxwell and then high school in Lockhart. Though her life adventures would take her literally around the world, she never strayed far from Maxwell and surrounding communities.

While working as a summer employee at Lockhart Hospital in 1955, Joyce met a lab technician who soon asked her on a date. Joyce and Leo Boggan were married January 20, 1956. The couple had three children. Following Leo’s death, Joyce married Al Hagedorn September 3, 1983, and Joyce’s family expanded to include his five children. Joyce absolutely delighted in the times she spent with family, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother’s children, and numerous beloved cousins and “adopted cousins” of all ages.

Joyce was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, where she was baptized (April 15, 1934), confirmed, and married.

“When I was growing up, there was never a question about going to church,” Joyce said in her 2023 autobiography. “When Sunday morning came, it was time to attend Sunday School and Church. … To attend church with fellow believers and get renewed for another week of service through the scripture, singing, and receiving the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper is what makes a person whole. I am very thankful that I had parents that faithfully brought me up in this environment and showed me the faithfulness of reading God’s Word, praying without ceasing, and helping our neighbor in need.”

Joyce had a keen love of music, dating back to early childhood when she received a toy piano for Christmas. By second grade, she was taking piano lessons and eventually playing patriotic songs during World War II weekly assemblies at the Maxwell school. At age 12, she volunteered to play organ at church one Sunday when there was no one else to play. Although the pastor initially hesitated because of her youth, he ultimately agreed to let Joyce play that morning. She went on to play piano and organ at Ebenezer for more than 70 years. “I enjoy my opportunity to serve God through offering my music ability during our worship services,” she said in her autobiography.

Growing up on a small family farm that demanded constant attention, Joyce and her family did not travel much. Her first significant trip away from the area came in 1952 when the senior class at Lockhart High School traveled to New Orleans. In the years that followed, she and Leo took their children all over the United States, camping in state and national parks. Later, she and Al would travel the world, visiting Russia, China and various countries in Europe. From tracking down family genealogy in the churches of Eastern Germany to square dancing on the Great Wall of China to drinking hot tea in Tibet, Joyce thoroughly enjoyed seeing new parts of the world and meeting new people in those places.

Joyce is survived by her three children, David Boggan (Shannon), Ruth Schwartz (Joel), and Philip Boggan; and by her stepchildren, Melinda Griffin (Bill), David Hagedorn (Beth), Melissa Murley, Doug Hagedorn (Kim), and Martha Przybiski (Ed).

She also is survived by 22 grandchildren: Kate Boggan, SaraBeth Hill (Jake), Rudy Schwartz (Beth), Zoe Morse (Joseph), Bridgette Hayter-De La Cruz (Jay), Miranda Capehart, Sean Griffin, Joseph Griffin (Jesse), Michelle Nguyen (Michael), Rose Griffin, Karissa Peig (William), Christian La Victoria (Katrina), Noah Murley (Missy), Josh Murley, Ariel Murley, Quade Murley, Mary Lou Hagedorn, Brenda Hagedorn, Steffany Hagedorn (Teon), Edward Przybiski III, Rachel Dose (Travis), Andrew Przybiski (Sandie). She is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Joyce also is survived by niece Grace Mueller, nephews Paul Hoffman and Jim Hoffman, cousins Paula Kummer, Beth Odell and Randy Schuster, and “adopted cousins” Jane Moore and Laura Vaughn. Joyce also had countless friends in San Marcos, Lockhart, Maxwell and beyond whose friendship she dearly treasured.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Ella Hoffmann; her brother, Malcolm Hoffman; her first husband, Leo Boggan; and her second husband, Al Hagedorn.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m., at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials to support Ebenezer Lutheran Church are requested.