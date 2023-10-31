Felix Mondragon-Cruz Share:







August 12, 1934 – October 30, 2023

Felix Mondragon-Cruz, 89, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, November 10 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. The service will be Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in String Prairie, Texas. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Rosanky, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.