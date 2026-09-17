Royalty crowned last weekend Share:







Although they weren’t crowned on the football field, Lockhart’s Homecoming Queen, Edith Zarate and King, Thomas Bryn Boyd, were honored on Friday night. Due to the inclement weather, the Homecoming crowning was moved indoors to the LHS gymnasium.

Friday night’s storms caused cancellations of some downtown activities, as well, at the 2026 Diez Y Seis festival. Weather on Saturday cleared up and brought the crowd back to enjoy the annual event.

On Saturday afternoon, Faith Guerrero was crowned the 2026 Diez Y Seis Queen.

Weather played a huge part this past weekend in outdoor activities as the football game was postponed until Saturday. While the Diez Y Seis festival had to battle the rain and lightning but still carried on.