Caldwell County voting information￼

Caldwell County

Members of the military, their families, and U.S. citizens living overseas can vote in U.S. elections from anywhere, and Caldwell County Elections Office can help make it happen.

To vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, legal voting residents of Caldwell County who will be living abroad or away with the military on Election Day must register by Monday, Oct. 11, 2022, and return their ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. All correctly completed ballots received by the deadline are counted. To register to vote and request a ballot, go to VoteTexas.gov.

Caldwell County Elections recommend that military and overseas applications be submitted to our office by Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, to ensure timely delivery of ballot by mail.

The recommended vote-by date for the 2022 General Election are:

● Oct. 1, 2022, if you’re on a ship at sea

● Oct. 24, 2022, if you’re outside the U.S.

● Oct. 31, 2022, if you’re stateside

Military and overseas voters can also contact the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP), which provides tools and resources to ensure that U.S. citizens who want to vote can do so from anywhere in the world. Voters can visit FVAP.gov to find registration and ballot request deadlines and fill out a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), the registration and ballot request form, or the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), the backup ballot.

For additional information, contact Caldwell County Elections Office: email — Caldwellec@co.caldwell.tx.us; or call 512-668-4347.

Or visit FVAP.gov, email vote@FVAP.gov, or call 1-800-438-VOTE (8683).