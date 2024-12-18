CCAC looking out for best interests of pets Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The last quarter of 2024 was a trying period for the Caldwell County Animal Coalition (CCAC), with cases of hoarding pets, abuse of pets, and the usual problems with vaccines, spaying, and neutering.

October’s egregious hoarding case where about 100 chihuahuas and mix-breeds were rescued from a Lockhart residence is still impacting CCAC as many of the dogs have been properly cared for by the organization since, including receiving medical attention when needed. Many of the dogs are still available for adoption.

Suzy Falgout, founder of CCAC, now a 501(c)(3) organization, spoke at the monthly luncheon of the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce last week at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center. Falgout had several of her volunteers on hand along with many of the group’s dogs available for adoption.

One dog, Petey, wore a Santa hat. He was part of the rescued dogs from the early October hoarding case. Some, Falgout said, were not social or ready for new homes.

“Petey is ready for his new home,” Falgout said. “He’s ready to be someone’s one and only. He’s a sweet, sweet dog and has plenty of life left in him.”

Also on hand was Teddy, a dog suddenly without an owner, as his owner of five years recently passed away.

“Teddy has been without his mom, so he’s really looking for someone who can be devoted to him,” Falgout said. “He is good with cats and dogs.”

CCAC is nearing its 2,000th no-cost sterilization in Caldwell County

“Sometimes, we feel like we’re barely making a dent on the shelter population,” Falgout said of the often-packed Lockhart Animal Shelter. “I say this with tongue-in-cheek, but it really is our goal to put the shelter out of business. The only way to do that is not only to spay and neuter the animals, but we have to educate the community about the effects of spay and neutering. It’s a big task. Teamwork is dreamwork, and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

The CCAC clinics include vaccines. Falgout noted there were many diseases currently, and Parvo is rampant during this time of year.

“To treat a dog with parvo can be over $3,000,” Falgout said. “They now have a new treatment that is about $600… or you can go ahead and get a $20 vaccine.”

Rabies vaccines are mandated in the Caldwell County area. While there has not been an outbreak of rabies outbreak, Falgout said it has come close. The rabies vaccine can be effective for up to three years.

CCAC gets animals usually from either the Lockhart Animal Shelter or they are owner-surrendered to the organization.

“We treat them as if they were ours,” Falgout said. “We’re always looking for volunteers. We’re 100 percent Foster-based.”

Falgout added micro-chipping pets is also done by her group.

As for the hoarding case, Falgout credited the Lockhart Police Department and as many as 15 rescue units for helping make the operation possible.

The next Chamber luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Connection Center, beginning at noon.