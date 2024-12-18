Lilly’s Children’s Christmas Party, a big hit again Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

About 400 kids received early Christmas gifts Sunday as Lilly’s Bar & Grill, once again, stepped up for the 60th anniversary of the Lilly’s Children’s Christmas Party at the Lockhart Lions Club.

The event included Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch, Lockhart Mayor Lew White, former Lockhart Mayor Jimmy Bertram (as the emcee), members of the Lockhart Fire Department, Lilly’s Bikers, and more.

The party was not only jam-packed, but standing room-only as an estimated 700 or more entered at some point during the three-hour event, according to host Lydia Serna. The event is named for Lilly Serna, who founded the event in Maxwell along with her husband, Manuel, and volunteer fireman, Ben Archer, in 1964.

In memory of Lilly, two tamales were given to everyone while they lasted. Also, there were 1,000 bags of fruit with candy and nuts handed out, along with prizes. Every child at Pegasus School received a jacket — 150 in all.

Seventeen large cakes were donated to the party this year from a variety of sponsors. There was also a raffle and live auction. Among items handed out to visitors were cookies, hot cocoa, Kool-Aid, and coffee.

The funds raised from the raffle and live auction go to the gifts for the kids. And volunteers helped wrap those gifts at Lilly’s Bar & Grill earlier this month.

“I plan on doing it as long as I can,” Lilly’s daughter, Lydia Serna, said. “It is a community event.”

Lilly once played Mrs. Claus, wearing the costume for 49 years. Lydia’s daughter, Rebecca Serna Garza, has dressed up an Mrs. Claus for the last decade.

Dozens of volunteers help with the party, as did the regular patrons of Lilly’s Bar & Grill.

Santa arrived Sunday atop a Lockhart fire truck. The truck was led by a bevy of motorcycles – Lilly’s Bikers — as reindeer. Mrs. Claus was waiting on him at the Lions Club.

Also on hand was The Grinch, who was accompanied by music.

However, there were nothing by smiles and laughter from those at Lilly’s Children’s Christmas Party.

Overall, about 50 volunteers helped make the entire event possible.

The Children’s Christmas Party began because the founders believed no one should go without Christmas. Sunday, the original kids from 1964 were invited to bring their grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the party.

Lilly’s also sponsored gifts for more than 80 foster kids. There was also a gift for Chisolm Trail Nursing & Rehab Center.

Serna gave special thanks to Andy Govea for his 25 years of dedicated service to the event, Ron Faulstich for being Santa, and the Lockhart Evening Lions Club for donating the club for the festivities.

Finally, Lilly’s Bar & Grill will be providing a Christmas Day meal for First Responders and anyone in the community who needs a hot meal from 12-3 p.m., dine in or take out on Wednesday, Dec. 25.