Vazquez chosen as Strawn principal

Lockhart Independent School District announced Tuesday the selection of Cristina Vazquez as the new principal of Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary School.

Dr. Benjamin Grijalva announced his resignation as principal of Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary on Aug. 4 to pursue a career advancement opportunity with Houston ISD.

With the 2024-25 academic year rapidly approaching, Lockhart ISD made a quick decision in leadership to ensure the teachers, staff, and students of Alma Brewer Strawn will start the year with an experienced leader in place. Vazquez, a seasoned educational leader with a proven track record within Lockhart ISD, will step into the role swiftly to ensure a seamless transition. Her extensive experience and dedication to excellence make her the ideal candidate to continue driving the district’s vision forward.

Vazquez has served as the associate principal of Lockhart Junior High School since 2022. Before her role as associate principal, she served as assistant principal, Director of Bilingual, ESL, and Federal Programs, and Bilingual Coordinator for Lockhart ISD. Prior to joining Lockhart ISD in 2016, Vazquez worked at Texas Education Agency as the Manager of the Language Accessibility and Proficiency Measurement Team and as a 4th and 5th-grade bilingual teacher at McQueeney Elementary in Seguin ISD.

Vazquez’s commitment to educational excellence was evident during her tenure at Lockhart Junior High. She provided mentorship and leadership support to incoming assistant principals and campus department chairs, oversaw crucial campus operations and procedures, and was instrumental in implementing innovative initiatives to enhance campus efficiency.

As the director of bilingual, ESL, and federal programs for LISD, she ensured compliance with statutory requirements and provided training and guidance to teachers and administrators. Her commitment to educational excellence was further demonstrated by her role as a co-presenter at the Texas Association of Bilingual Educators (TABE) 2018 conference on writing across all content areas.

At the Texas Education Agency, Vazquez oversaw the implementation of educational programs and policies. She evaluated and enhanced school performance, provided support and guidance to district leaders, and ensured compliance with state and federal education standards. Vazquez played a crucial role in developing strategies to improve student outcomes for emergent bilingual students and foster collaboration among educators to drive excellence across the state’s educational system.

“Cristina Vazquez has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to excellence throughout her time in Lockhart ISD,” LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “She has vast knowledge and expertise in leadership and bilingual education and consistently unlocks potential in herself and others. As Principal of Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary, I am confident her hard work and passion for education will inspire ABS students and staff.”

Vazquez said she was honored to take on the new role.

“Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary has such a rich history of culture, community engagement, and success, and I am eager to be a part of its continued growth,” Vazquez said. “I’m excited to start building relationships and work closely with the talented staff, students, and dedicated community to continue to create an environment where every child can thrive and reach their fullest potential.”

Vazquez earned a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science with a minor in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Elementary Education with a Bilingual Endorsement from Southwest Texas State University at San Marcos. Additionally, she completed the Principal Preparation Program at Stephen F. Austin State University and the Superintendent Preparation Program at Texas State University at San Marcos.

She holds several certifications, including Superintendent (EC-12), Principal (EC-12), and specialized appraiser certifications for both the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) and the Texas Principal Evaluation and Support System (T-PESS). She is certified in Generalist (Grades 4-8), Bilingual Education Supplemental-Spanish (Grades 4-8), and English as a Second Language Supplemental.

Vazquez officially began her new role as principal of Alma Brewer Strawn on Aug. 9.