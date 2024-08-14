Volleyball Lions young, yet scrappy Share:









By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Despite having only graduated from college just two years ago, Lockhart not only gets experience with new volleyball Head Coach Mauricio Martinez, but the Lions also have some familiarity as he has worked with the LHS teams since that time.

While working toward his degree at Texas State University, Martinez was a student coach at New Braunfels High School. He also played on the men’s club volleyball team at Texas State and coached the women’s club volleyball team at TSU.

Martinez graduated in May 2022 and was hired as an assistant volleyball coach at Lockhart High School. He worked with the Lions for the next two seasons under then head coach Shelly Jones. Martinez was hired to replace Jones in April.

Last week, Lockhart scrimmaged San Antonio Southwest on Friday and had a tri-way scrimmage on Saturday.

Lockhart opened its regular season on Tuesday at home against Liberal Arts & Science Academy of Austin. They will meet Hill Country Christian School of Austin in a tournament on Thursday. The Lions will be at La Grange on Tuesday and will return home Aug. 27 vs. Akins of Austin. (See schedule below.)

“We’re starting off stronger than what we have in previous years,” Martinez said. “We have one senior, and the rest are underclassmen. We are playing against good powerhouse teams. We are young, but athletic and scrappy.”

The lone senior on the Lions is Presli Moebes, someone Martinez said is very versatile and a strong player wherever she is on the court

Lockhart has eight returning players that were on its varsity squad last season.

Sophomore Peyton Johnson started as a freshman.

“Peyton is very athletic and one of our powerful hitters,” Martinez said.

Junior Preslyee Reynolds was also a freshman starter two years ago at Lockhart.

Also, junior Lizzie Staton started as a freshman two years ago.

“All of our girls have been playing together for so long,” Martinez said. “Most teams have to build their chemistry in the preseason. Not us.

“We are very young, but very scrappy. We are a hustling team. We are not very tall, but we surprise a lot of kids. We have energy always. We will be a fun team to watch.”

Rachel Huggins is the assistant coach for Martinez and the Lions. Seryna Avalos in the junior varsity coach, and Monica Lopez is the freshman coach.

Lockhart Volleyball Schedule

Remaining Games

August

15-17 – Queen of the Court Tourney at Killeen

20 – at La Grange

22-24 – Bastrop Classic

27 – HOME vs. Akins

29-31 – Matador Classic at Seguin

September

3 – at Pflugerville

6 – HOME vs. Bastrop

10 at Wimberley

13 – *HOME vs. Cedar Park

14 – at Judson Tournament (9th grade)

17 — *HOME vs. Hays

20 — *at Kyle Lehman

21 – at Judson Tournament (JV)

24 — *at Leander Rouse

27 — *HOMECOMING vs. Leander Glenn

October

1 — *at Leander

4 — *at Liberty Hill

8 — *at Cedar Park

11 — *at Hays

15 — *HOME vs. Kyle Lehman

18 — *HOME vs. Leander Rouse

22 — *at Leander Glenn

25 — *HOME vs. Leander

29 — *HOME vs. Liberty Hill

* — District games

Lockhart volleyball roster

1 — Preslyee Reynolds, Jr.

2 — Peyton Johnson, Soph.

3 — Mackenzie Mayfield, Jr.

4 — Anabel Rivera, Jr.

5 — Bailey Okeefe, Jr.

6 — Shorty Deutsch, Soph.

7 — Ella Janak, Jr.

9 — Presli Moebes, Sr.

12 — Lizzie Staton, Jr.

14 — Arianna Fajardo, Jr.

15 — Natalie Sifuentes, Jr.