Demetriou only female to graduate from Austin Fire Cadet Class







Special to the LPR

Former Prairie Lea High School girls coach Lindsey Demetriou graduated from the Austin Fire Department’s Cadet Class 137 on Friday, Aug. 9.

Demetriou was the only female in the class of 32 cadets that completed the rigorous 28-week AFD Academy, where they earned their Emergency Medical Technician and Structure Firefighter certifications.

She graduated in the top of her Cadet Class and was pinned with her badge by fellow AFD firefighter Mickey Zapata.

Demetriou was the 2018 Valedictorian at Prairie Lea High school and graduated with a Sport and Exercise Science degree from Texas State University.