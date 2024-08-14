New superintendent and principal on board at Prairie Lea ISD Share:







PLISD

Prairie Lea ISD will be under the direction of new superintendent Dr. Brian E. McCraw with the start of its new school year, which begins Monday, Aug. 26.

McCraw received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University, a Master of Education degree from Sul Ross University, and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Lamar University.

McCraw has spent his personal and professional life in pursuit of creating and promoting positive learning environments through a variety of leadership roles, including as a classroom teacher, coach, campus administrator, and superintendent.

Also, McCraw spent more than 12 years as a corporate executive with a trio of Fortune 500 companies in various leadership roles, including human resources, talent development, public relations, fiscal management, and facilities acquisition.

Originally from Lake Jackson, Texas, McCraw graduated from Hardin Jefferson High School and Lamar University before beginning his teaching career in 1995.

He is a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, the Texas Association of Rural Schools, the Texas Association of Community Schools, the Texas Association of School Boards, and the Texas Council of Professors of Educational Administration.

McCraw believes it is the responsibility of public schools to look beyond state test scores to the talents, hopes, and dreams of every child.

McCraw and his wife, Lisa, have four children: Sidney, who is a graduate of Texas State University and a practicing Respiratory Therapist; Kelsey, a graduate of Texas A&M University who is employed with the US Army Corps of Engineers; Brett, a graduate of Texas A&M University who is working on his Ph.D. at The University of North Texas; and Ryan, a graduate of Texas State University in biochemistry.

* * *

Prairie Lea ISD has also added a new principal in Martha Melissa Mendoza Gilmore.

Gilmore has a wealth of experience and expertise in educational leadership. She recently transitioned from her position as principal at an Early College High School in Chicago, returning home to Texas and be with family.

Gilmore’s journey in education began with her foundational studies at Laredo Community College, then Texas A&M International University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Science with a major in Fitness & Sports and Minor in Reading.

Gilmore continued her academic pursuit, obtaining a Master’s in Education Administration and later pursuing a Doctor of Education at Texas A&M, College Station, where she focused her research on the Impact of COVID-19 on elementary school principals and the long-term educational effects on students. She will be defending her dissertation this year.

Gilmore’s professional journey is marked by a diverse array of roles, including positions as a Special Education Teacher, MTSS Specialist, Coach, Assistant Principal, Director, and Principal in various school districts in three different states.

Fluent in both English and Spanish, Gilmore brings a multicultural perspective to her educational approach.

She was born and raised in Laredo. Her maternal roots trace back to Cd. Mante, Tamaulipas, Mexico. While her paternal lineage originates from Taft, Texas, Gilmore resides in Kingsbury. Her and her husband, Zachary, have five children: daughter, Niza, is a graduate from University of Houston and Rice University and currently in her second year in medical school; Binny is in his third year in college, attending Lincoln Nebraska University; Deya, is a graduate of Texas State University; and Yancey and Zayne are successfully working in San Marcos.

* * *

Prairie Lea ISD has also added a new Business Manager, Eric Tober.