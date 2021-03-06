PHOTOS: Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show 2021 Grand and Reserve Champions Share:







Here are the Grand and Reserve Champions for the 2021 Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show. We are missing photos from the Grand and Reserve Champions for rabbits, so if your child was the winner, please email editor@post-register.com with a photo and we will get this post updated.

We do not have the list of names of the winners from the organizers yet. Once we do (likely Monday) we will update this post with the names of the winners in the photo caption. You can email the editor to have it updated sooner.

If you see that we missed any Grand or Reserve Champions, please email the editor with a photo and name and she will get it added.

Please note, these will not be printed in our paper until our March 18, 2021 edition.