PHOTOS: Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show 2021 Grand and Reserve Champions

Broilers Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Broilers Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Breeding Goad Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Ewe Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Goat Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Goat Grand Champion 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Breeding Goat Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Lamb Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Lamb Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Hutchins siblings, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Turkey Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Turkey Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Hog Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Hog Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Gilt Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Gilt Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Steer Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Steer Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Beef Grand Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Beef Reserve Champion, 2021 Caldwell Count Junior Livestock Show. Kristen Meriwether/LPR
Here are the Grand and Reserve Champions for the 2021 Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show. We are missing photos from the Grand and Reserve Champions for rabbits, so if your child was the winner, please email editor@post-register.com with a photo and we will get this post updated.
We do not have the list of names of the winners from the organizers yet. Once we do (likely Monday) we will update this post with the names of the winners in the photo caption. You can email the editor to have it updated sooner.
If you see that we missed any Grand or Reserve Champions, please email the editor with a photo and name and she will get it added.
Please note, these will not be printed in our paper until our March 18, 2021 edition.