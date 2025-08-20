CCFB: One person can make a huge difference Share:







By Caldwell County Food Bank



Above, CCFB staff with CTFB Driver Quincy Cosby. Courtesy Photo.

The Caldwell County Food Bank (CCFB) has had the pleasure of working with Quincy Cosby for the last four years.

Cosby has been CCFB’s Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) driver in charge of delivering food items and donations directly from area retailers through the CTFB Just In Time Program. Every Monday Cosby made the rounds picking up 20-30 pallets from 7-9 locations striving to source as much as he could to help in CCFB’s mission. He has went above and beyond to establish wonderful working relationships with vendors at Sams, Target, HEB, Costco, and more.

During his time with CCFB, Cosby has singlehandedly delivered over 2 million pounds of food to CCFB. His deliveries ensured their clients had food items when other sources were scarce. Many times, he came in to save the day.

He always wears his trademark smile, lighting up the room with his presence. His positive attitude and heart for serving others continues to inspire everyone at CCFB.

Thank you Quincy Cosby for your commitment to CCFB and their client families.