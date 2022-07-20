CDC recommends county residents wear masks indoors after reaching “High” level￼ Share:







From Staff reports

Caldwell County is listed among the Texas counties as “High” level when it comes to COVID-19.

As far as contiguous counties, Hays and Guadalupe are also listed as “High,” while Bastrop, Travis, and Gonzales counties are listed as “Medium.

Counties are considered in the “High” spread category when its new COVID-19 related hospitalizations are more than 10 per 100,000, or the percentage of staffed inpatient hospital beds are filled by more than 10 percent of people testing positive for COVID-19.

The CDC is recommending that Caldwell County citizens wear a mask while indoors and get tested if they have symptoms. If you have been exposed to someone that has COVID-19, it is recommended to stay away from others for at least five consecutive days and do not travel. There is no need to quarantine if you are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and have not developed symptoms.

CDC statistics for Caldwell County include:

12.8% — new COVID-19 admissions (per 100,000 population)

5.6 % — staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19

58.1% — county population fully vaccinated

The cases in Caldwell County peaked in March of 2021 and again in February 2022. However, the daily cases have been on a steady incline since early March of this year to today.