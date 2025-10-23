Cesario (Chayo) Ortiz Share:







Feburary 25, 1927-September 29, 2025

Cesario (Chayo) Ortiz, 88, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 29, 2025. Cesario (Chayo) was born on February 25th, 1937, to Braulio Ortiz and Rose Escalante Ortiz in Lockhart, Texas. When Cesario (Chayo) wasn’t watching his team, the Dallas Cowboys, he was outside on his riding mower, or doing his word search puzzles or building home projects. But what really filled his heart was being with family and eating meals together.

Cesario (Chayo) will be greatly missed but will be forever in our hearts. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susie Ortiz, his siblings, Ramona Romero, Elvira Ramirez, Ben Ortiz, Mary Helen O’Belle, Ofelia Castillo, Juan Ortiz, Joe Ortiz, Cruz Ortiz, and Rudy Ortiz.

To cherish his memory, he is survived by his 3 children, daughter Rebecca Ortiz; sons, Tommy Ortiz. Sr, (Sarah) and John Edward Ortiz. His brothers, Ernest Ortiz, Albert Ortiz; his sisters, Lupe Ancira, and Ester Ortiz. As well as his grandchildren Detreck (Rose) Ortiz, Gaylon (Crystal) Ortiz, Lauren Ortiz, Tommy Ortiz Jr., Daniel Ortiz, and Derek Ortiz. And 5 great grandchildren, Isaiah Ortiz, JazMarie Ortiz, Izaak Ortiz, Evelyn Christine Ortiz and Micheal Anthony Ortiz.

Visitation for Mr. Ortiz was Thursday at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service wasFriday at Oakview Baptist Church (210 State Park Rd A, Lockhart, TX 78644). Burial followed in San Pablo Cemetery.