Charles (Tige) Grady Parrish

June 21, 1939-October 17, 2025

Lifetime Lockhart resident Charles Grady Parrish passed away peacefully on October 17, 2025 at Parkview Nursing Center.

Charles was the proud owner of Parrish Tractors & Equipment in Lockhart. Born on June 21, 1939, he was the youngest son of the late Warner and Ruby (Burditt) Parrish.

On June 7, 1958, Charles married the love of his life, Betty King, and together they shared 66 wonderful years of marriage.

As a young boy, Charles delivered circulars for Northside Groceries and later worked alongside his older brothers as a driver and mechanic for Parrish Brothers Truck Lines. In April 1962, he joined Glosserman Chevrolet as a mechanic and was later promoted to service manager in 1977, a position he held for 34 years. In May 1996, Charles fulfilled a lifelong dream by going into business for himself, founding Parrish Tractors & Equipment.

Charles was preceded in death by his brothers Weldon (Sonny), William (Billy), Lynn and Robert (Bobby) Parrish, his sisters Betty Whitley and Janice (Neecy) Seidel. He is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Betty Parrish, his three sons Kenneth, James and Steven and his in-laws Cande Parrish and Robert Herd.

Charles will be remembered as a kind, hardworking, and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He took great pride in his work, his family, and his community. Those who knew him will cherish his steady presence, his easy laugh, and the countless ways he enriched the lives of others. His legacy of integrity, devotion, and love will live on through all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration of Charles’s life will be held at Kreuz Barbeque on November 8th from noon – 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity or organization of one’s choice in his memory.