Charles William Keplar Share:







Charles William Keplar

05/02/1982 – 04/08/2026

Charles passed away in Temple, TX at BSW Hospital on Wednesday 04/08/2026 @12:48pm Central Time due to complications from a motorcycle accident on 07/25/2024.

He leaves behind his son Micah, sister Mikael Ann and her husband Mike, Dad Chuck Keplar and stepmom Shellie, mother Cindy Lott and Husband Kenneth, Uncle Bill Keplar and wife Mellissa, cousins and several nieces and nephews, and his Grandmother Jeanine Keplar.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and his ashes spread over the F1 race on the strip in Las Vegas by his friends.

If you would like to do something in memorial of him, the family asks that you please make a donation to the drug rehabilitation center of your choice in his name.

He will be missed.

May you finally find that peace you were searching for Son.