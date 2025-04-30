Cinco de Mayo: Share:







By Leesa Teale, LPR Publisher

Head to downtown Lockhart this weekend for a fun-filledTejano Music festival celebrating the Hispanic culture.

This family-friendly event is free to the public! ¡Puro Gratis! Come for the BBQ, stay for the culture.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, live on the Michelob ULTRA Stage, a favorite Texas Country Music band, Broken Arrow. Voted Best Country Band in Hays County currently 6 years in a row, Broken Arrow has been nominated in multiple categories and invited to the Texas Country Music Awards. With hit singles Whiskey 2 Steppin, We Got You Covered, Never Let It Go, Footsteps Of A Fool (which climbed all the charts and all the way to #2 on a big Texas Country chart), a HOT crossover release, Top Shelf, a new fan favorite Bar TAB Gigs, and now heading to radio their most popular yet, You Didn’t Hear It From Me.

Broken Arrow loves to play to the crowd and keep the party going with music from artists like, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yokam, George Strait, Aaron Watson, Pat Green, Jon Pardi and many more. Old school, new school, from red dirt to blues and even rock-n-roll. They can change it up with all of your favorite music.

Closing out Friday evening will be none other than the Conjunto Cats. This band is a powerhouse ensemble based out of Seguin, Texas. Bandleader, Art Conjunto Cats Campos, began pursuing music since the age of 10. His patience, persistence, and passion for music led him to become the musician he is today.

Conjunto Cats is a family affair as Art’s two boys and stepbrother are also in the group. Art’s 14-year-old son, Zeke, much like his father, has learned the basics of the accordion through assistance and developed into a formidable musician on his own. Zeke also plays the bajo sexto.

Zeke has recently been joined by his 13-year-old brother, Diego. While still learning the ropes, Diego isn’t one to shy away from showing the crowd what he’s learned on the drums and bass guitar. Jeremy Saenz is Art’s stepbrother and drummer for the Cats. He’s been with the group since day one. He brings to the table his background performing música norteña.

Rounding out the lineup is bassist, Gil Casarez who initially sat in with the group before permanently coming on board. He’s been with the group for 4 years and counting.

The group’s musical influences include, but are not limited to: Los Relampagos del Norte, Ramon Ayala, Intocable, “El Alacran” Angel Flores, Ruben Vela, Valerio Longoria, Los Dos Gilbertos, Juan P. Moreno, and Jaime y los Chamacos.

Coming on Saturday, May 3, to whoo the crowds is no other than Tejano Music Award winner and Grammy nominee, “La Voz de Oro”, David Marez.

He began with gospel performances at his church. In the early 1970s, he rose to prominence as the lead vocalist for the Royal Jesters.

By the mid-1980s, Marez established himself as a dominant performer in the Tejano music market. Marez’s recording of “Entre Mas Lejos Me Vaya” earned the Song of the Year award at the 1987 Tejano Music Awards, while “Fijate” secured the same honor at the 1989 Tejano Music Awards. That same year, he received the Male Vocalist of the Year award and Album of the Year for Sold Out (1988). His streak continued at the 1990 Tejano Music Awards, when he was recognized as Male Vocalist of the Year.

By 1990, Marez had embarked on a solo career, signing with CBS Records by 1990. He has received numerous awards and honors since.

The final performer of this great event is the Tejano Music Award winner and 2X Latin Grammy nominee, Lucky Joe.

Hailing from Texas, Lucky Joe is a celebrated and charismatic Tejano artist whose music transcends borders and captivates audiences worldwide. With a soulful voice and a passion for his heritage, Lucky Joe has become a beloved figure in the Tejano music scene.